Look Back, Oct. 10, 2012

Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 10, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
•Students of the Month at J.O. Combs Unified School District were recently recognized at a school board meeting; Saturday, Oct. 13.
•The Desert Wells Daughters of the American Revolution will listen to three DAR state chairmen who will share information about their committees.
•Approximately 20 artists will be showing their wares Oct. 21 at an annual art show at the Queen Creek Olive Mill.
• The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has scheduled a public meeting to solicit ideas for proposed environmental projects in and near Queen Creek that will be funded from payments received through the Queen Creek Landfill settlement agreement.
