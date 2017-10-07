Look Back, Oct. 17, 2012

Look Back, Oct. 17, 2012

5 years ago

Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 17, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:

•The San Tan Valley Safety Coalition presented a public safety day 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at WalMart, 1725 W. Hunt Highway;

•the Community Education Department at QCUSD began programming a two-week half-day fall “Build Your Brain” enrichment camp during intercession; members of the girls basketball team gave a report to the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board on the summer camp they attended in Oregon;

•the Queen Creek council intends to increase water rates, fees and rate components in the entire service area of the town;

•and the Pinal County Public Health Services District offers a comprehensive breast health program through its Well Woman Health Check Program throughout Pinal County.

