Look Back, Oct. 24, 2012

5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 24, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
Due to grant money and an increase in projected funds, the town of Queen Creek is attempting to stimulate future economic growth and get back to projects that were originally halted during the economic decline.
Several projects that add amenities for the people of Queen Creek are being restarted and are a large part of some of the changes seen in the 2012-13 annual budget. Among the items are trail projects, which are funded by grants that contain stipulations requiring the use of the funding in this fiscal year, and other projects including intersection developments and sidewalk connectivity.
These projects were chosen because of an increase in new home permits (intersection developments) and the potential ability to help stimulate future economic growth in the town center (sidewalk connectivity).
