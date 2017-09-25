Look Back, Oct. 3, 2012

5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 3, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
Dealing with natural disasters can be some of the most difficult challenges a community must face, and Pinal County officials want to make sure they’re ready when the time comes; a certificate of achievement for financial reporting was presented last week to Queen Creek Unified School District officials;
a pumpkin and chili party at Schnepf Farms features rides, a petting zoo, pig races, a straw bale maze and live entertainment;
and following a three-month public process, Salt River Project’s Board of Directors on Sept. 27 approved changes in price plans effective with the November 2012 billing cycle that when fully implemented will result in an overall average 3.9 percent increase in electricity prices. Once the increase is implemented, the monthly bill of a typical residential customer on the basic price plan will increase by about $6.17.
