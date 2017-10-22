Look Back, Oct. 31, 2012

5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 31, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
QCMS’ PTO made over the teacher’s lounge;
•Tatum Hamblin is a finalist in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo National Anthem Contest;
•the town of Queen Creek recently received the 2012 Universal Public Procurement Certification Council award in the small agency category for its commitment and dedication to the profession and •for the skills and expertise it brings to the public procurement industry;
•and the 10th annual American Heritage Festival to be held Nov. 17-18 at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek is the largest and most diverse educational living history event to take place in the Southwest.
