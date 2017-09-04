Look Back, Sept. 12, 2012

5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Sept. 12, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
Doctors at Banner Ironwood Medical Center in San Tan Valley delivered 106 babies during the month of August, a record-breaking month for deliveries at the hospital;
Queen Creek Middle School added a new program for gifted fifth and sixth graders to help create college and career-ready students; Community Education at Higley Unified School District is offering youth enrichment classes with varied start dates at locations across the district;
and The Desert Wells Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
