Look Back, Sept. 19, 2012

Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Sept. 19, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport received a grant of more than $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for a taxiway reconstruction project;

Jill Broussard and Orlenda Roberts will be facing off for the job of county superintendent in the general election this November;

Rain did not dampen the spirit or success of a donation car wash held recently at Queen Creek High School;

and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Drug Enforcement Administration for a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Queen Creek Substation, 22626 S. Ellsworth Road.

