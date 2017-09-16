Look Back, Sept. 26, 2012

5 years ago

Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Sept. 26, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:

The Queen Creek Town Council is considering a license agreement with CenturyLink that could generate as much as $45,000 for the town;

a Combs High School senior painted a map of the United States on the playground at Ranch Elementary for an Eagle Scout project;

the student artists of Central Arizona College will unveil their latest creations on Thursday, Oct. 11;

and the J.O. Combs Unified School District and Banner Ironwood Medical Center recently recognized K-12 students who exhibited excellence in responsibility.

