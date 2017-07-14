Queen Creek founding fathers honored at community celebration

A blending of old and new Queen Creek was celebrated July 12.
That’s when town residents, officials and staff gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to not only recognize the completion of improvements to the Town Center, but to also remember the pioneering people who helped guide the community into what it is today.
The event marked the completion of Ocotillo Road improvements from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop and officially opened Picket Post Square, on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads.
During the year-long project, the road was improved, safety was enhanced and the core of the community was enriched. Road improvements included expanding Ocotillo Road to five lanes, adding curb, gutter and sidewalks. Safety enhancements included undergrounding several of the utilities and adding bike lanes.
“This project is particularly important because it improves not only transportation in Town Center, but also embraces our past,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said. “Our founding fathers seized the opportunity for Queen Creek to have a say in our destiny, preserving our unique sense of community and agricultural heritage. The plaque honoring them in Picket Post Square provides an opportunity for the town to honor them for their outstanding foresight and dedication to making Queen Creek what it is today.”
Queen Creek 5
Known as the Queen Creek 5, the town’s founding fathers — Robert Eberle, Paul Gardner, Ralph Pomeroy, Mark Schnepf and Steven Sossaman — are featured on a plaque on the back of the clock tower in Picket Post Square.
“We had a vision for this community that we didn’t want to lose,” Mr. Schnepf said at the ceremony. “Interestingly enough, the community that you see today is very similar to the vision that we had 30 years ago. It’s so exciting to be able to see how Queen Creek has grown and developed; it has exceeded our expectations. It’s just a wonderful community to live in.”
The founding fathers are just as proud of all Queen Creek offers today as well as some of the things it lacks thanks to the hard work of its early residents.
“A giant, 600-acre landfill wanted to locate right here almost in downtown Queen Creek. One of the state’s largest dairies wanted to locate here, and sand and gravel wanted to be all along the Queen Creek Wash. We were able to prevent that,” Mr. Schnepf said after the ceremony. “It was gratifying to be able to protect and preserve the community.”
Kiwanis instrumental
The Queen Creek 5 formed after Mr. Eberle brought the Kiwanis Club international service organization to town, Mr. Gardner said after the ceremony.
“I don’t know if we ever would have incorporated if it hadn’t been for the Kiwanis,” he said. “During that time, they moved the meeting from the mornings to the afternoons so the farmers could attend because they were usually getting their crews going in the morning. That gave an opportunity for Mark, Steve and I to associate on a weekly basis. We knew of each other but we really became good friends through the Kiwanis group.”
Other early residents also contributed their time and effort to shape the future of the town before it was incorporated on Sept. 5, 1989, Mr. Gardner said.
Many others helped
“It wasn’t just the five of us in Kiwanis, but it was also Tom Murch, who was on the first council; John Wertin, who was on the first council, and their wives; Sharon Coleman and her husband. There were many, many people in that first Kiwanis group who became helpers in that incorporation,” Mr. Gardner said.
Thanks to Mr. Pomeroy, who was the first superintendent of the Queen Creek Unified School District, the group had places to gather, Mr. Gardner said.
“Ralph gave us a place to have meetings and meet with the different groups we needed to. Ralph was very important because both he and Bob were older than us. With us being in our 20s and 30s, it gave some legitimacy to have older people in the Queen Creek tribe,” Mr. Gardner said.
The trio of younger men used their unique skills to make relationships with the county and state legislature, Mr. Sossaman said after the ceremony.
“Paul, Mark and I each had different characteristics and talents and experiences we could bring to the table,” Mr. Sossaman, whose father, James, was a state senator at the time, said.
He said Mr. Gardner used a loophole in the incorporation process to create a legal description of the whole town that excluded the roads.
“So the county was responsible for the roads,” Mr. Sossaman said with a laugh. “Two years later, they changed the law.”
Mr. Schnepf had the ability to reach out, lobby and speak one-on-one with individual leaders and legislators, Mr. Sossaman said, adding his contribution was being able to negotiate.
Proud moment
Mr. Schnepf’s proudest achievement from the early days was the acquisition of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building at 22350 S. Ellsworth Road that became the Queen Creek Town Hall.
“It was an old building they were going to move out of and they were going to tear it down. I flew to Salt Lake and started negotiations to purchase it,” Mr. Schnepf said.
Acquiring the building seemed out of reach due to the price — the church was asking almost a million dollars, he said.
“We negotiated, negotiated and negotiated until we got the price down to about a half-million dollars and it came with 13 acres — and they financed it, which was unheard of,” he said, marveling as he recalled that series of events. “It enabled us to have a beautiful town hall.”
People do not realize local residents built the town hall, Mr. Schnepf said.
“It wasn’t a construction company. In those days, when it was built in the late 1940s, it was the local members of the church who came in and did the labor on that stuff so it has a real history,” he said.
“I’m very, very proud we were able to save that.”
Being honored by the town was a humbling experience, Mr. Gardner said.
“You usually aren’t around to see your face on a plaque, said Mr. Gardner. “This us unique for all of us.”
