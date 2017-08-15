HISTORY HAPPENS HERE: Schnepf signs then, one sign now

History, oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs taken in and around Queen Creek, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This photograph is from Mark Schnepf of Schnepf Farms and is circa 1975.
“My dad (Raymond) farmed over 5,000 acres at one time and it wasn’t just one operation. It was multiple operations.” Mr. Schnepf said explaining the different names on the old sign. “He set them up according to what their purpose was.”
The main organization was named Ray Schnepf Farms.
“It was the big umbrella that covered most of everything.” Mr. Schnepf said.
Mr. Schnepf said Ramark Farms was the main cotton farming operation.
“Prior to that was RDL Farms, which was a partnership that he set up with my two older brothers. RDL stood for Raymond, Duane and Lonnie.” Mr. Schnepf said. “It was a corporation and it had its own equipment and personnel.”
R and R Fruit Company was a partnership that his father had with Rim and Donna Simone, Mr. Schnepf said.
“Rim Simone used to work for Mr. Macchiaroli and in the ‘40s and ‘50s and ‘60s he started a big fruit packing operation in what is now Higley, well it’s Gilbert now but it was Higley back in those days,” Mr. Schnepf said. “Rim learned all about grapes and tree fruits from Mr. Macchiaroli.”
Mr. Simone then started his own business and partnered with Mr. Schnepf’s father.
“We had a big shed here on the farm. We converted that into a fruit packing shed,” he said.
Queen Creek Potato Company was “involved in growing potatoes specifically for potato chips,” Mr. Schnepf said. “We used to grow about 2,000 acres of potatoes.”
The growing and storing of potatoes required its own equipment and cold storage areas that were quite expensive, Mr. Schnepf said.
The trees in the old photo behind the sign are pistachio trees. Today it is the site annual celebrity corn maze during the Pumpkin and Chili Festival.
“We were wonderful at growing the trees, but they never produced any nuts, so it was a terrible loss for us,” Mr. Schnepf said.
Mr. Schnepf said the trees were the most expensive firewood the farm ever had.
“But it was one of those experiments my dad loved to try.”
