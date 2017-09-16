Town to unveil stagecoach stop historical marker Sept. 23 to honor Queen Creek’s heritage

As Queen Creek continues to grow as a quality place to live, play and learn, it is vital to recognize the town’s deep-rooted history.
Implementing the town’s vision of honoring the past, managing the present and embracing the future, a ceremony unveiling the first in a series of historical markers will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Working closely with the San Tan Historical Society, Desert Wells Stage Stop was identified as the first historical site to receive a historical marker.
Located on the northeast corner of Sossaman and Chandler Heights roads, the Desert Wells Stage Stop served as a small spur stop for the Arizona Stage Co., founded in 1868.
The stop provided water, shade and protection for stages traveling from Florence to Mesa until 1916.
The land was owned by Sylvestre Andrade of Florence and included a 114-foot well with water pumped to the stone tank by a small traction and engine pump.
The historical marker will honor this unique piece of history, sharing the information with generations to come. Following the unveiling ceremony at 8:30 a.m., representatives from the San Tan Historical Society will be onsite to provide tours of the stone tank and answer questions.
The community is invited to continue the celebration of Queen Creek’s heritage at the Founders’ Day event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
The family-friendly event will feature fun activities, great music and entertainment, pig races, cornhole tournament and the exciting Battle of the Badge competition between Queen Creek Fire and Medical and Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies from District 6–Queen Creek.
For more information about the town’s history, watch the documentary “From Rittenhouse to the QC” on the town’s website: http://queencreek.org/about-us/town-history/film-about-queen-creek.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.