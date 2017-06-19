Benson, Young named to board of adjustment in Queen Creek

During the June 7 regular meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council, Jeremy Benson and Troy Young were appointed for three-year terms on the Queen Creek Board of Adjustment.
Board of adjustment members are responsible for hearing appeals for variances from the Zoning Ordinance. The board meets as needed.
Mr. Benson is a small business owner in the town and has 12 years of experience in construction management.
He is involved with Boy Scouts and is looking forward to serving his community, according to a press release.
Mr. Young offers a diverse background in construction and landscape.
He is active in the Kiwanis Club and is looking forward to giving back to the community he loves.
Both men are graduates of the town’s Citizen Leadership Institute.
People interested in serving on a board or commission should complete a notice of interest form on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
Forms remain on file for 12 months.
Information about the town’s Citizen Leadership Institute also may be found on the town’s website.
