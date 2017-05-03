Blazek named Roots N’ Boots Outstanding Youth Volunteer

The Friends of Horseshoe Park awarded several scholarships during the Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Professional Rodeo recognizing youth in the community for their volunteer service with the organization.
Two types of awards were given: one to outstanding youth volunteers from Roots N’ Boots and the other to past rodeo royalty for their service the past two years.
Malinda Blazek of Queen Creek and Montana Flores of Gilbert were named the 2016 Outstanding Youth Volunteers. Each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Ms. Blazek has volunteered her time for the past four years at Roots N’ Boots. During her first year she helped to run the 4-H booth and the past three years she has served as an usher for each of the rodeo performances.
For the past seven years, Ms. Flores has volunteered in multiple areas with the event. She began assisting with the flag presentations and the past three years has assisted Roots N’ Boots Committee Chairman Jon Wootten.
Also, in recognition of the time, energy and financial commitment the departing 2015-16 royalty committed to supporting Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek and the larger Queen Creek community, Nikki McNatt, Cheyenne Flores and Dana Conway each received a $500 scholarship.
The committee plans to continue to offer the outstanding youth volunteer recognition each year during a Roots N’ Boots rodeo performance.
Criteria and applications will be available for 2018 at www.rootsnboots.org.
Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek 2018 will be held March 14-18. Presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center, this multi-day event offers a PRCA rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is a member of the Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Committee.
Angela Askey is with Central Arizona College