Choir including QC’s Williams wins event in Germany; Bocock, DeWall graduate

Justice Williams of Queen Creek was a member of the Georgia State University Singers group that won first place in June at the 15th International Chamber Choir Competition Marktoberdorf 2017 in Marktoberdorf, Germany.
The competition featured 12 choirs from around the world.
Led by associate professor of music Deanna Joseph, the Georgia State University Singers rehearsed for months for their first-prize performance, which included Dominick Argento’s “Walden Pond,: Poulenc’s “Salve Regina” and Dan Forrest’s “Good Night, Dear Heart,” among other selections, according to a press release.
The prize comes on the heels of a guest appearance on the television series “The Walking Dead” and being featured in Atlanta Ballet’s performance of “Carmina Burana.”
“Taking first place is a huge honor of excellence for the singers and Georgia State’s music program,” Dr. Joseph said in the release. “What’s even more amazing is that we received the highest possible rating on an international level.”
The Georgia State University Singers completed their 11-day tour to Austria and Germany on June 8.
For more information, visit http://music.gsu.edu.
Cynthia Gene Bocock of Queen Creek graduated magna cum laude from Park University’s Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Campus Center.
Ms. Bocock received a bachelor of science degree in information and computer science/computer science. A commencement ceremony was held June 10 at the Fox Theatre in Tucson.
Students who graduate magna cum laude have earned a grade point average of 3.7 to 3.899 out of a possible 4.
Megan DeWall of Queen Creek was among more than 3,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during spring commencement exercises Saturday, May 13, at Yager Stadium.
Ms. DeWall received a master of arts degree in biology from Ohio-based Miami University through Project Dragonfly’s Advanced Inquiry Program. As an AIP student, Ms. DeWall completed web-based graduate courses through Miami University with face-to-face experiential and field study through Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Since being accepted to the AIP master’s degree in 2014, Ms. DeWall has explored conservation and education in Baja, while also conducting projects that have made a difference in the Queen Creek area.
Ms. DeWall is a teacher at Queen Creek High School.
The AIP is a master’s degree that combines Miami web-based coursework with experiential learning and community engagement at and in communities near zoos in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, New York, Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle.
Project Dragonfly reaches millions of people each year through inquiry-driven learning media, public exhibits and graduate programs worldwide.
Dragonfly is based in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.
