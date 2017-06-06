Coach Bean still shares love of basketball

Bean still overseeing K-9 Kagers Basketball Skills Camp, through June 21
Long-time Queen Creek High School girls basketball coach Kylee Bean has retired from coaching, but is still sharing her love of basketball with kids in the community.
This year, the K-9 Kagers Basketball Skills Camp, which Coach Bean still organizes and directs, is celebrating its 20th year.
“I started the K-9 Kagers camp back in 1997,” said Coach Bean. “I started with about 20 high school girls, but over the years the camp has progressed and grown in numbers. We gradually added more age groups and now have four divisions.”
The camp is for kids from ages 4-17 and is coached by the high school coaches and players. The main camp focus is to teach the basic fundamentals of basketball, teamwork and sportsmanship in a positive and fun environment.
The camp is presented in three sessions at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. It began May 30-June 2 and continues June 5-8 and June 12-21.
For more information, visit the high school website at http://qchsathletics.org/main/filesLinks or e-mail Coach Bean at kbean@qcusd.org.
While retired from coaching since 2013, Coach Bean puts her 24 years of experience to good use and is still directly involved with the planning and coaching of the camp.
“What I enjoy most about the camp is seeing the joy on these young faces when they make a basket, complete a drill and when their name is called up to receive the ‘Camper of the Day ‘ award,” said Coach Bean. “Many parents have told me their child was so excited about the medal they refused to take it off and even wore it to bed.”
The camp is not only focused on teaching the fundamentals, but is also a fun outlet for kids. The high school girls players get the opportunity to participate in the coaching of the younger age groups.
“It is so good for these girls to give back to others and see what it takes to help others,” said Coach Bean. “It is satisfying to see the patience and enthusiasm the girls demonstrate as they work with the younger campers.”
Queen Creek High School head boys basketball coach Troy Gibson has helped out with the camp for 12 years now. He is familiar with Coach Bean and her love for the players she coaches.
“As a basketball coach, the most important thing for you to do is to try and make a positive impact on your players and the community in which you work,” said Mr. Gibson. “No one has made a bigger impact through coaching and our camp than Coach Bean. She genuinely cares for all the kids who attend our camp. I’ve seen it every day, with her attitude and demeanor along with all of the high fives and positive reinforcement she is constantly giving to our campers.”
Coach Bean’s enthusiasm and love for basketball influenced 24 years of QCHS girls basketball and hundreds of athletes on and off the court. After playing both high school and college basketball in Nebraska, she found her way to Arizona for a teaching and coaching position at Seton Catholic High School, 1150 N. Dobson Road in Chandler.
“I was coaching volleyball and track when I ran into the athletic director from QC at a track meet,” said Coach Bean. “I was sharing with him my desire to coach basketball and he (Dan Kennedy) told me of an opening at his school. The rest is history. Once I got here, I was forever a Bulldog.”
Over those 24 years, Coach Bean instilled a number of values into her players including discipline, trust, respect, responsibility and teamwork.
“Coach Bean is the most hardworking and caring coach,” said former Bulldog player Meagan Hoopes (Nevitt), who played from 2006-09. “It didn’t matter whether you were a freshman or a senior, she always pushed you to give it everything you had. She demanded discipline and teamwork at every practice and every game. She taught me to believe in myself and in my teammates, but more importantly she taught me to love the game.”
Coach Bean’s influence continues to be felt at the high school as a history teacher and as the girls basketball announcer, where she will continue to show others her love for the game of basketball.
Editor’s note: Jamie Morris is a freelance writer for the Queen Creek Independent.