Game show with Queen Creek’s Holliday to air May 23

Queen Creek residents can watch one of their neighbors on national TV when an episode of the game show “The Price Is Right” airs Tuesday, May 23.
Karri Holliday of Queen Creek had the chance to “come on down” when she was a contestant on the show.
Miss Holliday contractually is unable to reveal how the episode unfolds, any prizes she may have won or any games she may have played prior to the segment being aired, Raven Tait, a representative from The Lippin Group, which represents the show, said in an e-mail.
However, fans of the show know that she won something to get out of “bidders’ row” and get onstage with show host Drew Carey, above, to try for a larger prize.
“The Price Is Right” typically airs at 9 a.m. Monday-Friday on DirecTV Channel 5. Viewers should check the schedule from their cable provider to confirm the air time.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.