Kiwanians Silva, Garcia honored for holiday event contributions

Maria Silva, left, and Miguel Angel Garcia, right, members of the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek, were honored Nov. 2 by the organization for their support of the 2016 Queen Creek Holiday and Festival Parade.
They were responsible for scheduling more than 225 local volunteers to help make the festival a success for the Kiwanis Club and Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
Jim Skiotes, past president, center, awards each with a personalized gift.
Ms. Silva and Mr. Garcia have agreed to take on this year’s responsibility as well.
“Kids need Kiwanis and our club needs outstanding members like Maria and Miguel,” Mr. Skiotes said on his Facebook page.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek, visit its website.