Meet Your Neighbor: Chris Zimmer

  • Chris Zimmer is an intern with the Queen Creek Planning Department. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)

    Name: Chris Zimmer

  • Age: 22
  • Schooling: I am a senior at the University of Arizona studying urban and regional development with a minor in sustainably built environments and will be graduating in December 2017.
  • Town/Neighborhood: Cave Creek/ Palos Verde.
  • What I do: I work in the planning department as an intern.
  • What I like most about what I do: Being able to have a say in the buildings/communities that are planned in a Queen Creek.
    Changes I’d like to see in this area: Make the town the most appealing place for people and businesses so that they will move here.
  • My family: Mother: Cindy Zimmer, currently working for the foundation department for Maricopa Community Colleges. Father: Dieter Zimmer, currently a retired carpenter. Older brother: Cody Zimmer, 25, is currently working for Rudolph and Sletten in California as a project engineer.
  • My interests and hobbies: My interests and hobbies include Hockey and art projects here and there.
  • The trait(s) I admire in others: I admire people who are strong-willed and dedicated towards things that interest them.
  • People who inspired me (and how): The two people that inspire me the most would have to be my parents. They are the hardest working people that I know. They do anything and everything to make sure that my brother and I were successful.
  • My guiding philosophy: My guiding philosophy is to work hard at everything that I am involved in so that I can make an impact no matter the size.

Editor’s note: Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form or to nominate a neighbor, send an e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com. To read more about Queen Creek residents, visit the Meet Your Neighbor page on the Queen Creek Independent website.

