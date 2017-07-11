Meet Your Teacher: Anna LeBaron

Name: Anna LeBaron
Age: 47
Town/Neighborhood: I recently moved from Hastings Farms to San Tan Valley.
When & why I moved here: Since we got married in 1989, my husband and I keep moving farther south and farther east. This is our ninth move. We have always loved the small country town feel of Queen Creek.
What I like most about living here: I like the peace and quiet of the desert at our new home, but I also like having all of the amenities of rapidly growing Queen Creek nearby.
What I do: I teach eighth-grade science at Payne Junior High in Queen Creek in the Chandler Unified School District.
What I like most about what I do: I enjoy discovering new ideas to implement in my classroom which make teaching more fun. The best part about teaching at Payne is having wonderful colleagues who share ideas and work together to make our school excellent.
Changes I’d like to see in this area: I would like to see paved roads to cut down on dust so I can enjoy more fully the beautiful views and more through roads to improve traffic flow in the area.
Favorite community cause and why: I love the community gatherings whether at the water and skate parks or the food-truck corner because they provide opportunities for families to gather and mingle.
My family: My husband is a deputy for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Queen Creek. Our oldest son, Levi, lives with us, attends Chandler-Gilbert Community College and works full-time. Our son, Ben, is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile, Osorno Mission. Both boys attended Chandler schools and graduated from Basha High School.
My interests and hobbies: I enjoy lots of fitness activities — running, hiking, mountain biking, yoga, weight-training. I am excited to be able to hike and mountain bike right out my door. I also like to relax and knit, crochet or sew.
The traits I admire in others: People who are confident in their beliefs and speak out for what they believe is right impress me because that is not always an easy thing to do.
People who inspired me and how: When I attended Space Camp this summer, Homer Hickam, author of “Rocket Boys,” spoke to us and I was inspired by his humility, always giving credit to others and demonstrating great love and appreciation for his family and fellow men.
