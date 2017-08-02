Meet the Teacher: Monet May

Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form or to nominate a neighbor, send an e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com. Monet May is a math teacher at Eduprize Queen Creek.
Name: Monet May
Age: 24
Town/Neighborhood: San Tan Valley/Johnson Ranch
When & why I moved here: I moved here in 2014 because I was finishing up student teaching at Arizona State University Polytechnic campus and I was placed at Eduprize Queen Creek.
What I like most about living here: I like the smaller town feel but easy access to anything I might need or want.
What I do: I am a seventh-grade math teacher at Eduprize Queen Creek.
What I like most about what I do: I have always loved learning and I love helping my students find their own passions. I also love teaching them to be lifelong learners and problem-solvers.
Where do you see yourself career-wise in 10 years?: I will get my master’s degree and apply that to higher level teaching.
My family: I have a husband, Andrew, a “threenager” Izzy (her 3-year-old daughter) and a little boy on the way. He is due at the beginning of October. We also have three dogs: two schnoodles and one black lab.
My interests and hobbies: I love reading. I love the outdoors and camping with my family. I love the water, including lakes, rivers and oceans. I also enjoy learning and experimenting with a wide range of things.
The trait(s) I admire in others: I admire honesty, integrity and kindness. I think if a person possesses all three of these traits, they can do anything.
People who inspired me (and how): My husband inspired me to never give up, no matter how tough life may be. Dr. Mo, my ASU professor, really taught me to love STEM and that there is so much more to math and science than equations and formulas. Daniel Bradeen, the eighth-grade math teacher at my school, taught me that our job as educators is to teach our students how to problem-solve and that while they might not know the answer yet, they should never give up trying.
My guiding philosophy: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” –Mahatma Gandhi