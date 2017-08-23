Meet Your Town Staff: Christina Lopez

•Name: Christina Lopez

•Age: 23

•Town/Neighborhood: Town of Queen Creek

•What I do: I work for the town of Queen Creek in the recreation division. I oversee the senior program along with a few town special events.

•What I like most about what I do: I like to bring joy to people of all walks of life. If I can make a positive impact in the community by offering the different activities, then that’s how I plan to make a difference.

•Favorite community cause & why: The town of Queen Creek has a phenomenal way of coming together.

•My interests and hobbies: I am an avid learner. I love traveling and trying new food spots.

•The trait(s) I admire in others: Loyalty, honesty and humor.

•People who inspired me (and how): There are a few people who inspire me to become a better professional and overall, a better person. One of the people I would consider a huge inspiration in my life is my current supervisor, Erica Perez. Erica has taken me under her wing, and has guided me to be the best recreation professional she knows I have the potential of being. Without her guidance and support, I would not have found my true calling in the recreation field.

•My guiding philosophy: I believe that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Like Shakespeare once said, “If there is a good will, there is a great way.”

