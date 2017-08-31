Queen Creek mayor to help set policies for League of AZ Cities and Towns

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney is one of three elected officials who will serve on the policy-making executive committee of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
Mayor Barney was elected to the executive committee along with Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and Oro Valley Mayor Satish Hiremath during the organization’s annual conference held Aug. 22-25 in Oro Valley, just north of Tucson.
The League of Arizona Cities and Towns is a voluntary association of all the 91 incorporated cities and towns in the state of Arizona.
It provides policy and legislative advocacy, information and inquiry services, along with publications and educational programs to strengthen the quality and efficiency of municipal government, according to a press release.
It was founded in 1937 to serve the interests of cities and towns and to preserve the principles of home rule and local determination.
The league is governed by a 25-member executive committee made up of mayors and council members from incorporated cities and towns across the state.
Officers and members of the executive committee are elected for two-year overlapping terms.
The following officials were re-elected to two-year terms on the executive committee:
- Lana Mook, mayor, El Mirage
- Georgia Lord, mayor, Goodyear
- Thomas L. Schoaf, mayor, Litchfield Park
- Ed Honea, mayor, Marana
- John Giles, mayor, Mesa
- Cathy Carlat, mayor, Peoria
- Daniel Valenzuela, councilmember, Phoenix
- Rick Mueller, mayor, Sierra Vista
- Bob Rivera, mayor, Thatcher
The following officials are serving terms on the executive committee that expire in August 2018:
- Doug Von Gausig, mayor, Clarkdale
- Linda Kavanagh, mayor, Fountain Hills
- Jenn Daniels, mayor, Gilbert
- Jerry Weiers, mayor, Glendale
- W.J. “Jim” Lane, mayor, Scottsdale
- Daryl Seymore, mayor, Show Low
- Sharon Wolcott, mayor, Surprise
- Mark Mitchell, mayor, Tempe
- Jonathan Rothschild, mayor, Tucson
- Doug Nicholls, mayor, Yuma
The following league executive committee officers are also serving terms that will expire in August 2018:
- President: Jay Tibshraeny, mayor, Chandler
- Vice President: Mark Nexsen, mayor, Lake Havasu City
- Treasurer: Christian Price, mayor, Maricopa