Queen Creek recognizes McGeorge for 20 years of service to the town

The town of Queen Creek has experienced many changes since Sandy McGeorge started in 1997.
Initially serving as the town clerk, Sandy transitioned to the role of grant writer in 1999. As a young community, she was instrumental in securing grants to help develop programs and services, particularly in the area of parks and recreation.
She also assisted the communications area by coordinating community outreach events and the Citizen Leadership Institute.
In 2007, Sandy began working on real estate matters on the town’s behalf in addition to her other duties. In 2010, she became a management assistant II, focusing solely on real estate, where she is essential to the success of road improvement projects and economic development efforts.
In 2012, she received the Senior Right-of-Way Agent distinction from the International Right-of-Way Association, the most prestigious professional designation granted to right-of-way professionals.
“Sandy plays an integral role within our organization,” stated Public Works Director Troy White. “Not only does she have a vast amount of knowledge related to real estate activities, her knowledge of Town history is invaluable.”
Prior to working for the town, Sandy was a paralegal, specializing in irrigation districts.
She has associates degrees in legal assistance and international business, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education.
“Working for the town has been an adventure,” Sandy shared. “From opportunities to learn and grow, to feeling part of something important, I am very grateful to be part of a wonderful team, serving a wonderful community.”
For information about job openings and working with the town, visit jobs.queencreek.org.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek. The Queen Creek Town Council recognized Sandy McGeorge for her years of service at its May 3 meeting at the town hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.