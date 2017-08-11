Queen Creek rodeo queens represent in Payson

Members of the 2017 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek rodeo queen court travel the state to represent the town at rodeos and other equestrian-related events.
Above, from left, are Hailie George, Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo teen queen; Isabella Jenkins, Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo junior teen queen; and Codi Ross, Roots N’ Boots Pro Rodeo queen, when they attended the Gary Hardt Memorial Spring Rodeo this past May in Payson, Arizona.
The queens will return to Payson Aug. 18-19 for the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo, according to a press release. They invite rodeo fans to stop by, say hello and get an autograph.
For ticket information, visit http://www.paysonrimcountry.com/august-doins-rodeo.
For more information about Roots N’ Boots 2018, visit the event website.
