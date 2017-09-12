Queen Creek Town Council appoints members to P&Z, parks and rec group

The Queen Creek Town Council reappointed Alex Matheson and appointed Amber Gough and Troy Young to the Planning and Zoning Commission during the Sept. 6 council meeting.
Mr. Matheson, Ms. Gough and Mr. Young will serve three-year terms.
The purpose of the Planning and Zoning Commission is to advise the town council on decisions related to amendments to the General Plan, zoning ordinance and applications for development.
The commission has decision-making authority on certain development applications including preliminary plats, major site plans, residential design review, and comprehensive sign plans, according to a press release.
Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at the Law Enforcement and Community Chamber Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Work/study sessions begin at 6 p.m.
The regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Also during the Sept. 6 meeting, council members reappointed Dru Alberti, Daniel Babcock, Adam Neville, Mike Shirley and Sylvia Tarin to the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, each for a two-year term.
The advisory committee offers assistance and advice to town staff and acts in an advisory capacity to the town council in the development and review of goals and objectives for parks, trails and open spaces in Queen Creek, as well as recreational programs and events.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Services Building’s San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
Regularly scheduled meetings occur quarterly (March, June, September and December). Meetings may be held more or less often, as needed.
Queen Creek residents who are interested in serving on a board or commission should complete a notice of interest form online at queencreek.org.
Forms remain on file for 12 months.