Queen Creek’s Brewer, Perry graduate from military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Jacob Brewer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
He is a 2013 graduate of Queen Creek High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ronald L. Perry III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
He is the son of Angela and Ron Perry of Queen Creek and a 2017 graduate of Basha High School in Chandler.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Justice Williams of Queen Creek was named to the dean’s list for fall 2016 at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
Richard A. Edwards of Queen Creek graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas in the fall 2016 semester with a bachelor of general studies degree.
FHSU does not release the lists of undergraduate and graduate degrees until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation, according to a press release.
Fort Hays State is one of six public universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.
Trexton Bloom of Queen Creek has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2017 incoming class. The senior at Queen Creek High School also was awarded the Promise academic scholarship.
The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Culver-Stockton College, in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church that specializes in experiential education. It is one of two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms: a 12-week term and a three-week term, according to a press release.
Editor’s note: We invite readers to submit news of Queen Creek residents by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com. Items run as space is available. To guarantee placement, please visit our online Celebrations site at www.arizonaclassifieds.newszap.com. For a modest fee, you can choose how you want your item to appear, when you want it to run and the newspaper where you’d like to see it placed. Our “Celebrations” packages are perfect to announce achievements, anniversaries, birthdays, births, engagements, graduations and weddings.