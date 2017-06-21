Queen Creek’s Brightman graduates from Georgia Tech

Alexa Brightman of Queen Creek has earned a bachelor of science in biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Ms. Brightman was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who received degrees during Georgia Tech’s 253rd commencement exercises on May 5-6 at the McCamish Pavilion.

More than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at Georgia Tech.

It is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. For more information visit www.gatech.edu.

