Queen Creek’s Cuevas, Thompson named to dean’s list

Lucia Cuevas and Jason Thompson of Queen Creek have been named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
