Queen Creek’s England honored as Great Neighbor

The Queen Creek Town Council during its July 19 meeting honored Queen Creek resident Ulu England with the town’s Great Neighbor Award.
The town created the program in 2014 as part of its 25th anniversary celebration as a way for residents to nominate friends and neighbors for their good works.
Mrs. England was nominated by Phyllis Beatty. In her nomination, which was read at the meeting by Mayor Gail Barney, Mrs. Beatty said Mrs. England reached out to her when she moved into the neighborhood and made her feel like family.
In addition, Mrs. Beatty said Mrs. England opens her home to her neighbors, organizes incredible potlucks and promotes unity and friendship in their neighborhood.
She called Mrs. England the “heart of our neighborhood” and “our love connection,” encouraging neighbors to reach out to each other at all times.
“She is an amazing neighbor, friend, wife and mother,” Mrs. Beatty said.
Queen Creek residents may nominate their neighbors for the award on the town of Queen Creek website: queencreek.org.
The next nomination deadline is Sept. 13. Those nominees will be recognized at the Sept. 20 council meeting.