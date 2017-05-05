Queen Creek’s Smith, Tumbleson graduate basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Jeremiah M. Tumbleson has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airman Tumbleson is the son of Michael Tumbleson of Queen Creek and Lori Daugherty of Hemet, California; brother of Ariya Tumbleson of Hemet; grandson of Patricia Tumbleson of Queen Creek; and nephew of La Renie and Steve Tumbleson of Royse City, Texas.
He is a 2016 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School in Queen Creek.
U.S. Air Force Airman Dillon S. Smith has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Airman Smith is the son of Stacy Mills of Mesa, and James S. Smith of Queen Creek.
He is a 2016 graduate of Red Mountain High School in Mesa.
Richard A. Edwards of Queen Creek graduated from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas. with a bachelor’s degree of general studies in leadership.
Fort Hays State is one of six public universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system.
The following students have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society:
•Jonathon Abraham of Queen Creek was initiated at Arizona State University
•Melinda Browning of Queen Creek was initiated at Arizona State University
•Richard Ellis of Queen Creek was initiated at Northern Arizona University.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897. For more information, visit www.phikappaphi.org.
Roman Okonowski of Queen Creek has been admitted to Cornell College for the fall 2017 semester.
One of the select “Colleges That Change Lives,” Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, is a national liberal arts college with a One Course At A Time curriculum.
The One Course schedule provides students the chance to dive into their studies and focus on the disciplines of their choice without missing out on other classes.
