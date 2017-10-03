Queen Creek’s Wellington named to dean’s list

Heather Wellington of Queen Creek has been named to the Upper Iowa University summer 2017 dean’s list.
To be honored, the student must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Ms. Wellington is a nursing major at the university.
