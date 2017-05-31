Queen Creek’s Williams earns prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award

Queen Creek teen Justice Williams earned a Gold Award from the Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, the highest and most prestigious award a girl can earn in Girl Scouting.
The Gold Award is comparable to the Boy Scouts of America’s Eagle Scout merit. Girls who pursue their Gold Award aspire to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable and far-reaching results, according to a press release.
The 33 Gold Award recipients from central and northern Arizona, including Ms. Williams, were honored at the Girl Scout High Award Ceremony held March 25 at The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain.
“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding girls,” Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC, said in the release. “By earning the Gold Award, Girl Scouts set themselves apart as top achievers, and are incredible women of confidence, courage, and character, who make the world a better place.”
To earn the Gold Award, girls spend over 80 hours working on a project that addresses a community problem and is important to each girl.
Overall, the process usually takes 18 to 24 months and often involves seeking in-kind donations and recruiting volunteers.
For most of these girls, this award is the culmination of more than 10 years in the Girl Scouts. Gold Awardees distinguish themselves in the college admission process, earn college scholarships and enter the military one rank higher.
Nationally, about one million Girl Scouts in grades 9-12 have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.
For her Gold Award project, Ms. Williams, a Girl Scout for more than 14 years, created a project that was inspired by her love for music, especially a cappella singing.
Prior to working on this project, she had founded The Perry Pipes, an a cappella group at her high school. When she found out that Unified Athletes, a group of students with special needs at her school, were in need of new sports uniforms, she organized an a cappella show with The Perry Pipes to help raise money them. Ms. Williams was not only successful in raising enough money to purchase soccer shorts for all of the players, but she also inspired the school’s principal to buy matching jerseys.
To learn more about this local teen, the Queen Creek Independent asked her to fill out the following questionnaire:
- Name: Justice Williams.
- Age: 18.
- Town/Neighborhood: Queen Creek.
- School I attend: Georgia State University.
- Year in school: Freshman.
- Programs and organizations in which I am active in school: Georgia State University Singers.
- Programs and organizations in which I am active outside of school: Cadence (a cappella group), St. John’s Episcopal Church Choir.
- Awards and honors I have received in school and outside school: GSU Presidential scholarship.
- Areas I am considering for my future career path and why I am interested in them: Music business. I have always been interested in the music industry. After learning about the dangers of the industry, I also have the urge to help artists and to ensure that they are making music in the safest way possible. I would also like to create my own music as well.
- My biggest challenge in school: Core classes and keeping up with my busy schedule.
- Activities I do for fun and relaxation: Arrange music, work out and hang out with my friends.
- What I like most about living here: I love how safe the town is, as well as the new additions to the shopping centers. I do not have to drive far to get what I want and/or need.
- What I like most about what I do: I am always surrounded by creative minds and I am always challenged. There is never a dull moment in my day.
- My family: Nichelle Williams (mother), Otis Williams (father) and Jordan Williams (sister).
- My interests and hobbies: Creating music and trying new foods.
- The trait(s) I admire in other: Honesty, ambition and dedication.
- People who inspired me (and how): My parents inspire me because of how hard they work and how much they care for my sister and I. They are also very understanding and push me to be my best every day. My choir directors (old and current) have taught many life skills and have so many great accomplishments. I aspire to be like them.
- My guiding philosophy: I think it is important to teach, but to be ready and willing to learn as well. It is also super important to never be comfortable. The most change occurs and I feel I become better when I am uncomfortable. So I try to always step out of my comfort zone and learn more. Also, I think that if I am the best person in the room, I’m in the wrong room. Critique in any form is also greatly appreciated. It’s all about growth.