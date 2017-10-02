Residents reappointed to Queen Creek Transportation Advisory Committee

During their Sept. 20 council meeting, members of the Queen Creek Town Council appointed Spencer Hale and reappointed John Ficker, Jane Litchfield, Susan Denton, Ali Naqvi and Robert Estler to the Queen Creek Transportation Advisory Committee.
The Transportation Advisory Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday every three months (February, May, August, November) at 6:30 p.m. in the Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9.
The committee discusses transportation-related projects and programs, and makes recommendations to the town council on those matters.
Its members review the town’s transportation planning efforts — including the Capital Improvement Program — and are ambassadors to Queen Creek residents on all things related to transportation.
Meetings may be held more or less often, as needed.
To confirm that a meeting will be held or for further information about the committee, call Alisha Noble at 480-358-3083.
Queen Creek residents who are interested in serving on a board or commission should complete a notice of interest form online at queencreek.org. Forms remain on file for 12 months.
