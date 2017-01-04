Seven appointed to QC Economic Development Commission

Queen Creek’s Haubrock publishes book about the rainbow
The Queen Creek Town Council on Dec. 21 reappointed Lee Ester, Carson Brown, Chris Clark, Mark Schnepf, Perry Rea, Derek Neighbors and Steve Sossaman to the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission. Each will serve a two-year term through December 2017.
The EDC offers assistance and advice to town staff and acts in an advisory capacity to the town council in the development and review of strategies and action items in the area of economic development, according to a press release.
Queen Creek residents who are interested in serving on a board or commission can complete a notice of interest form online at http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/notice-of-interest. Forms remain on file for 12 months.
Mychaela Bennett of Queen Creek has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2017 incoming class. Ms. Bennett was awarded the Wildcat academic scholarship. She plans to pursue a major in physical therapy, according to a press release.
Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). It specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15 week semester is divided into two terms: a 12-week term and a three-week term.
A children’s book by author R.N.M. Haubrock of Queen Creek was released nationally in December.
In Ms. Haubrock’s book “The Meaning of the Rainbow,” the lead character Anne and her grandmother discuss the meaning of the rainbow. The pair review every color of the rainbow and explore the aspect of God that each color represents, according to a press release.
Ms. Haubrock lives with her family on their ranch in Queen Creek and is attending college. It is her first book.
Published by Tate Publishing and Enterprises, the book is available through bookstores nationwide, from the publisher at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore or by visiting barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.
In October, Mary Martin was named the new director of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. Ms. Martin has been involved with animal welfare for more than 30 years. Since 2009, she served as the executive director for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she took the shelter from a 65 percent live-release rate to a stable 94 percent, according to a press release.
Editor’s note: We invite readers to submit news of Queen Creek residents by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com. Items run as space is available. To guarantee placement, please visit our online Celebrations site at www.arizonaclassifieds.newszap.com. For a modest fee, you can choose how you want your item to appear, when you want it to run and the newspaper where you’d like to see it placed.