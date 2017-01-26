More than $100K raised for family of Queen Creek fire victims

Online auction fundraiser, family walk, T-shirt sale also planned
Editor’s note: As of 11:16 a.m. Jan. 27, 1,614 people had donated $111,883 in 24 hours to a gofundme account (www.gofundme.com/3aky960) for the Arnett family after Mrs. Juliet Arnett and her 12-year-old son, Joshua, were found dead Jan. 25 when a fire destroyed their home at 21165 E. Via del Oro in Queen Creek. The gofundme page’s goal was increased from $100,000 to $125,000 to help the family replace its possessions, which were lost in the fire, and get them into a new home.
A generous public has reached out to the family of victims of a house fire that took place Jan. 25 in the town of Queen Creek.
As of 6 p.m. Jan. 26, 1,284 people had donated $88,790 of a $100,000 goal in 21 hours to a gofundme account for the Arnett family after Mrs. Juliet Arnett and her 12-year-old son, Josh, were found dead Jan. 25 when a fire destroyed their home at 21165 E. Via del Oro in Queen Creek.
According to the gofundme page, the family does not have renters or life insurance. It hopes to raise $100,000 to help the family replace its possessions, which were lost in the fire, and get them into a new home.
The following passage appears on the gofundme page:
“On January 25, 2017 in the late afternoon Sam and Juliet Arnett’s home caught fire. Juliet and their youngest son with severe autism, Josh, were trapped in the fire and unfortunately both passed away. The family is mourning the loss of a mother/wife and son/brother. Anyone that knows this incredible family will attest to their unwavering love and kindness towards others. At this time we would like to ask for your help with the family’s needs. They have lost their home and all of their possessions. They will need help covering funeral costs, replacing possessions, and getting into a new home. Unfortunately, the family had no life insurance or renters insurance so the financial burden falls completely on them. If you can give any amount, this family is in need and no one would appreciate it more. I love this family with all my heart and I am grateful to have them in my life. Please share this as much as possible, no one is more deserving. Thank you so much for your prayers and help during this devastating time.”
Additional fundraisers include:
•A family walk and pancake breakfast presented by the Queen Creek High School Bulldogs Saturday, Jan. 28. It will start at 9 a.m. on the track at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, according to a flier posted on Schnepf Farms Facebook page. Proceeds from the event will help pay for funeral expenses and to provide assistance to the family during this difficult time, according to the post, which reads:
“Good morning! Many of you have heard about this tragedy in our community. Mother and friend Juliet and brother and son Josh, both lost their lives in a house fire. We love the Arnett family We will have a donation box set at the farm and we will also be giving 100 percent of any train ride taken through the week to Sam Arnett (husband and father). Please find it in your hearts to help in any way through their gofundme page, donating through the church bishop, gift cards, money but more than anything prayers of comfort. Thank you.”
•A T-shirt sale: 100 percent of the purchase of up to 200 T-shirts will be donated to the Arnett family, according to a Facebook post. The shirts are being sold for $25, according to the fundraiser website. The shirts, labor and printing costs have been donated by Ten Cow Tees and the Kovacs and Calhoun families of Queen Creek. Shirts ordered by Tuesday, Jan. 31, will be available for free pick-up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Ten Cow Tees, 20835 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit the fundraiser website:
http://tencow.com/arnett_family_fundraiser
•An online auction on Instagram. To donate a service or items toward this auction, e-mail the organizers at ArnettAuction@gmail.com. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Arnett family, according to Kayla Roussel, who was an acquaintance of Mrs. Arnett’s. She said during a phone interview she expected the auction to take place on Friday, Feb. 3. For updates, visit the event website:
https://www.instagram.com/arnettfamilyauction/
The cause of the fire is not known, according to a press release issued Jan. 26 by Sgt. Calbert Gillett, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. He said MCSO arson investigators are still working to determine the cause.
He confirmed Joshua Arnett lost his life in the fire.
Firefighting crews from Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department as well as from Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and Superstition Fire and Medical responded to the Jan. 25 fire, which was quickly contained, Constance Halonen-Wilson said in response to questions from the Queen Creek Independent.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.