2016 Queen Creek annual water quality report available

The town of Queen Creek’s 2016 Annual Water Quality Report is available online in English at QueenCreek.org/WaterQuality2016 and in Spanish at QueenCreek.org/WaterQuality2016Spanish.
Federal law requires that once a year suppliers of tap water make a report available about the quality of tap water, according to a press release.
The report contains important information about the source and quality of the community’s drinking water.
To speak with a member of the Queen Creek Utilities Department about the annual water quality report, call 480-358-3459. To request a paper copy of the report, call 480-358-3455.
The town of Queen Creek Water Division’s mission is to continually safe and reliable high-quality drinking water, meeting or exceeding all standards for water quality monitoring requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and State of Arizona drinking water health standards.
The water quality is ensured through a series of chemical and bacteriological tests performed throughout the year, according to the release. The town of Queen Creek reported that of the regulated substances tested, all were within allowable levels and no health based violations were reported.
