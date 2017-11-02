2018 State of the Town address could incorporate more input from residents, schools

Committee members and area business people may be an integral part of next year’s State of the Address presentation in Queen Creek.
At their Nov. 1 regular meeting, members of the Queen Creek Town Council directed the town’s communications department to consider including not only town officials and staff, but also members of the municipal committees and commissions as well as businesses and schools in the production of the address, which is historically held during the first quarter of the calendar year.
The State of the Town address highlights the accomplishments of the previous year and provide information about what’s coming up over the next year, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said during her presentation that night to the council.
She asked the council for their thoughts about the format of the address as well as the date on which it would be presented.
Previous formats
Previous State of the Town presentations have included the mayor delivering a speech from the dais as well as a video in which the speech was divided among the mayor and council members.
The two most recent years have been the entire town council delivering a portion of the speech with accompanying photos in the background, according to a staff report in the council’s information packet.
The State of the Town Address traditionally mirrors the categories of the council’s strategic plan, including effective government, safe community, secure future, superior infrastructure and quality lifestyle.
Dedicated meeting?
Mayor Gail Barney asked about the council dedicating the meeting to the presentation or trying to include it with a business meeting.
“Because if we have the business meeting that affects the length and how much we can get into the actual presentation of the State of the Town,” Mayor Barney said.
Town Manager John Kross replied it would help his staff to know soon if a business meeting were to be included so they can schedule accordingly for items that might land on that night’s agenda.
Mayor Barney preferred to dedicate the meeting to the State of the Town.
“It seems to me, and it might be a faulty memory, we had a Star Student (recognition program) before the State of the Town, we had the State of the Town, then we had a pretty heavy workload for a council meeting after the State of the Town. And I think the State of the Town that year got short-changed as far as VIPs that were invited and the community that wanted to actually participate got kind of rushed in and out,” the mayor said. “So if I had my preference, I would like to see that evening dedicated to the State of the Town and have less of the mayor talking and more of the community talking and more of a video and/or pictures and the council helping communicate what the town has done and what the outlook of the town is. Exactly what format that would take I’d be more than happy to hear from council.”
Format recommendations
Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant said she has participated in seven State of the Towns and recommended a combination of videos and people speaking. She said a straight video format would be boring, adding she would prefer it to be interactive.
Councilman Robin Benning said he would like to see committee member-residents included.
“That’s an addition that would really brighten it up a little,” he said.
Regarding cost, Mayor Barney asked Ms. Halonen-Wilson to guesstimate the price to hire an outside videographer. He also asked if the town staff felt it had the expertise to produce a video in-house.
Ms. Halonen-Wilson estimated the cost for a professional videographer to gather all the interviews and produce a video would be about $5,000. She said town staff could handle some aspects of the video in-house.
Councilwoman Emilena Turley said she agreed with many of the ideas being proposed that night.
“I would prefer not to really use additional tax dollars. I like the idea of using staff and though yes, time is money, at the same time we’re not going to hire anyone new,” she said. “So really I feel like what’s been said I really agree with. I like the idea of it being broken up, I like the idea of utilizing staff. I like the idea of using videos that are already there. I appreciate staff having the foresight to gather and collect (videos from earlier events) and think about that beforehand.”
Vice Mayor Jeff Brown requested the State of the Town not take place during spring breaks scheduled at area schools.
“We have such great relationships with the education community — and it’s not just one district that we have, we have multiple districts — so I’d like to see those folks able to come and incorporated where possible as well,” the vice mayor said.
Reach out to schools
Building on the vice mayor’s comment about the town’s relationship with the education community, Councilwoman Oliphant suggested the town reach out to students in the marketing programs at Queen Creek and Casteel high schools for assistance.
“I have seen some videos they have been producing and they are amazing. … They’re getting pretty, really good at what they’re doing,” Councilwoman Oliphant said. “It might be worth it to give them a call to see what their projects look like. What a way to have them participate in the State of the Town as well, like we were talking about incorporating them in.”
Ms. Halonen-Wilson said the town worked with students at Queen Creek High School when producing the town’s trail safety video.
“We would love to work with them, but again we’ll have to talk to them on scheduling,” she said.
The council generally meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month, so its March meetings are scheduled for March 7 and 21. Since March 21 falls during the Queen Creek Unified School District break — which is March 12-23 — the mayor directed Ms. Halonen-Wilson to plan to dedicate the March 7 meeting to the State of the Town.
Mr. Kross said holding the address presentation that night would not conflict with the 2018 East Valley Mayors Prayer Breakfast being hosted that morning by the town of Queen Creek.
The event brings together East Valley mayors and active leaders of the faith-based community, government, businesses and nonprofits who work side-by-side to address human service needs in the area, according to a press release.
