209th Way at Ocotillo to close this weekend for roadwork

Roadwork this weekend will mandate the full closure of 209th Way south of Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek from 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, according to a press release.

Ocotillo Road will remain open; however, no right or left turns onto 209th Way will be allowed from Ocotillo.

The closure will allow for the removal of asphalt and paving the base. Completing the work with a full closure instead of a flagging operation increases efficiency, safety and stability, according to the release.

The Ocotillo Road improvements include expanding Ocotillo Road from two to four lanes with a center turn lane, adding curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks. New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads and Heritage Loop and Ocotillo roads.

The project also includes converting the overhead electric to underground on Ocotillo Road and construction of a parklet on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads. The project is anticipated to be completed this summer.

To receive weekly traffic advisories, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website. For more information regarding the town’s CIP projects, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.



