Agritainment postcard honored by state economic development association

Queen Creek’s agritainment destinations offer unique farm-to-fork experiences that embrace the town’s heritage. A growing trend throughout the world, the town markets current agritainment destinations and the opportunity for investment by other agribusinesses with an agritainment postcard.
Identified as an innovative promotional piece, the postcard received a Golden Prospector Award of Merit from the Arizona Association for Economic Development.
“We’re excited to receive this award for the agritainment postcard because the marketing piece encapsulates one of Queen Creek’s target industry clusters while promoting the town’s foundation,” stated Queen Creek Economic Development Director Doreen Cott. “As a community, we’re fortunate to have a strong agritainment base that provides unique experiences for our residents and serves as an economic driver, drawing visitors from across the world.”
Queen Creek was founded as a farming community, with many of the original farming families still invested in the community. Agritainment has emerged as an opportunity for farm owners to diversify their agricultural operations and provide unique experiences that capitalize on the popular farm-to-table movement.
Recognizing the economic impacts and an opportunity to preserve Queen Creek’s character, the town developed an Agritainment District within its zoning. The zoning provides flexibility for the development of agritainment uses throughout town, with a primary focus in the southeast area of town.
Queen Creek’s agritainment destinations include:
•Queen Creek Olive Mill: The Queen Creek Olive Mill is the only working olive mill in the state of Arizona. In addition to providing tours, the Olive Mill offers a unique dining and shopping experience. With an endless variety of olive oils, vinegars and olives to choose from, the Olive Mill also offers baked goods, local wine and specialty items like BBQ sauce, coffee and spices.
Schnepf Farms: Offering exciting opportunities for residents and visitors, Schnepf Farms offers a U-pick garden, petting zoo, carnival rides and bakery. Beginning Dec. 1, the farm transforms into a winter wonderland with ice skating, train rides, fresh Christmas trees, bonfires and hayrides to feed deer. Schnepf Farms also offers seasonal events, dinner in the orchard and unique items in its country store.
Hayden Flour Mill at Sossaman Farms: Producing corn, cotton, alfalfa and small grains, Sossaman Farms is the home to Hayden Flour Mills, a family-owned business that prides itself on making fresh and flavorful flours from some of the world’s oldest varieties of wheats. Hayden Flour Mills offers specialty flour for pancakes, pizza and pasta.
The Agritainment District provides economic growth opportunities while preserving the rural and agricultural heritage in Queen Creek.
For more information about the Queen Creek Economic Development Department visit QueenCreek.org/InvesttheQC. For a list of new businesses coming to the town, visit QueenCreek.org/NewBusinesses.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.