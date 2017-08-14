Aug. 16 council agenda includes hearings for General Plan, Village Greens subdivision

The Queen Creek Town Council will meet starting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The agenda posted Aug. 10 includes two public hearings:
- Ordinance 650-17 rezoning (Case P17-0046) to rezone about 2.74 acres from medium density residential to MDR/planned area development and about .92 acres from recreation conservation to MDR/PAD; and site plan (Case P17-0045) with landscape plans and building elevations for the Village Greens of Queen Creek. The latter is a 50-unit leased home community at the southeast corner of Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road North.
- P17-0103, 2018 General Plan update, a request by the town for public comment on the proposed General Plan update.
Public hearings are not held before 7 p.m.
Other agenda items include:
- A closed-door executive session item with the town’s attorney to obtain legal advice on the town’s position regarding a pre-annexation development agreement with Ironwood Crossing.
- Discussions of the town’s Festival Partnership Program, park land inventory and the summary action plan from the February strategic planning session.
- A presentation of the youth leadership program by members of the town’s Citizen Leadership Program.
Ceremonial matters include:
- Eagle Scout recognition of Noah Robert, Troop No. 777.
- State championship recognition of two local teams: Heat Little League Softball and Little League Softball.
Committee reports include:
- Queen Creek Performing Arts Center annual report.
- Boys and Girls Club annual report.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee report on Aug. 15 meeting.
Final action items include:
- The possible approval of a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates in an amount not to exceed $1,096,500 for the engineering design to widen and improve Rittenhouse Road from 213th Street to Riggs Road (Project A0306) and necessary budget adjustments.
- Possible action regarding the 2017 Citizen Survey.
The agenda may be amended. If so, it will be posted on the town’s website at queencreek.org. See the meeting listing on the town’s Calendar page.
The Queen Creek Town Council generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at town hall.
