Barn and home demo contract, waterline project among items approved Nov. 1 by town council

The Queen Creek Town Council approved items on its consent agenda — including a contract to demolish two structures in the downtown area — during its regular meeting Nov. 1. The meeting was held at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
All council members were present. They were: Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and council members Robin Benning, Jake Hoffman, Dawn Oliphant, Emilena Turley and Julia Wheatley.
Council members voted 7-0 to approve the following items:
Waterline project
•A construction services contract in an amount not to exceed $152,818 with Tetra Tech Utility for the Ellsworth Road and Rittenhouse Road waterline; and necessary budget adjustments (WA104).
The Ellsworth and Rittenhouse waterline improvement project will facilitate the connection of three key water mains that come together in the area, according to information provided in the council packet.
The project will include construction of a 12-inch water line from the southwest corner of the Nauvoo Station subdivision east within the railroad right-of-way to Ellsworth Road. Additionally, a 12-inch water line will be constructed beneath the railroad from Rittenhouse Road on the south to the east side of Ellsworth road.
Finally, a 12-inch water line will be extended along Ellsworth Road south from Queenland Manner to the railroad right-of-way.
Residential structure, barn demolition
•A job order contract in an amount not to exceed $52,022 with SDB Contracting Services for the demolition of the residential structure and barn at 22220 S. Ellsworth Road. (Parcel Numbers 304-67-009 L and F).
In January, the town purchased the property at 22220 S. Ellsworth Road, between East Ocotillo Road and East Aldecoa Road, for strategic redevelopment opportunities.
The property includes two structures — a former residence that is vacant, dilapidated and not in any condition for the town to lease or use, and a barn structure in similar condition, according to the council packet.
Town staff believes the demolition of the two structures will improve the aesthetics in this strategic area of the community and will decrease trespassing on the property, eliminating several safety concerns for the town and citizens as well, according to the packet.
The cost to repair the house to habitable conditions is prohibitive and not in the long-term vision for this area, according to the packet.
The area will be fenced prior to and during the demolition to ensure safety on the site. The proposal includes the full demolition and disposal of property and grounds, including the footings for both the home and barn.
All healthy trees will be protected and remain. Necessary permits and environmental test results will be secured prior to the work commencing.
The adjacent property at 22212 S. Ellsworth Road (the former Hildebrant residence) will be demolished at the same time. However, this project will be coordinated and paid for by Langley Properties, the owners of the site, according to the packet.
The council also voted unanimously to approve the following items:
•Amendment No. 2 to the agreement between the town of Queen Creek and Haydon Building Corp. for constructions manager at risk services for the Mansel Carter Oasis Park (previously known as West Park) project for guaranteed maximum price No. 2 in the amount of $13,482,744 for the earthwork, park construction, utilities and roadway work.
•A motion to forward a recommendation of approval of a permanent extension of premises/patio application to the Arizona Department of Liquor License and Control.
The application was submitted by Stephen Serrano on behalf of Serrano’s Mexican Food, 22701 S. Ellsworth Road. The restaurant has a current liquor license No. 12075857.
The request is for permanent change of area of service to allow the sale and service of alcohol on the existing covered patio.
•$190,513 to Roadrunner Paving for asphalt paving.
•A cooperative purchase agreement estimated at $380,000 annually with Paymentus Corporation for utility payment-processing services.
•Work order No. 10 in an amount not to exceed $135,700 with AJP Electric for installation of electrical conductor and electrical service panels at the town’s field operations facility (Project No. MF005).
•$75,262 to Brown Wholesale Electric Company for traffic signal equipment.
•A 60-day notice requirement for possible small cell technology fees and to set a January 2018 public hearing.
Councilman Hoffman asked that consent agenda item F — consideration and possible approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the Queen Creek Unified School District for the school resource officer — be pulled for a separate vote.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the item, with Councilman Hoffman casting the dissenting vote.
There was no discussion of the item.
