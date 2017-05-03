Become a National Weather Service storm spotter

Lightning was photographed by Eli Roberts of the Dark Skys Chase and Response Team. (Special to the Independent/Town of Queen Creek)

The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department is partnering with the National Weather Service to host a free Skywarn Spotter class covering how to identify and report severe weather.

The class will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the Zane Gray Conference Room at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

During this class, participants will learn about thunderstorms, cloud features associated with microbursts and tornadoes, estimating wind speeds and how local weather spotters can assist the National Weather Service issue warnings and advisories.

Seating is limited. To register, contact Joe LaFortune at joe.lafortune@queencreek.org or 480-358-3502.

