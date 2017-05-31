Benning collecting signatures to oppose legislation expanding school vouchers

“Have you heard of SB 1431? Would you be willing to sign a petition to oppose it?”
Visitors to Queen Creek Branch Library, 21801 S. Ellsworth Road, were greeted by those questions May 25 asked by a Queen Creek man who wants to see the state bill placed on the 2018 ballot.
Robin Benning stood outside the library in triple-digit weather during two shifts — around lunchtime, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again during early evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. He talked to anyone of voting age, asking them to sign the petition being circulated by Save Our Schools.
The latter is a statewide, grassroots group of Arizona citizens who want the state to prioritize public education, according to its website: http://saveourschoolsarizona.org.
Its members oppose SB 1431, which Gov. Doug Ducey signed in April. SB 1431 is a major school voucher expansion bill that will extend eligibility to all 1.1 million state schoolchildren.
Technically called empowerment scholarship accounts, the Arizona program allows parents to take between 90 percent and 100 percent of the state money a local pubic school would receive to pay for private or religious education, according to a May 11 press release from the Arizona Governor’s Office stating the governor “expanded educational freedom by guaranteeing that all children in Arizona have access to the best educational opportunities in our state. (Senate Bill 1431).”
The Goldwater Institute, a Phoenix, Arizona-based conservative and libertarian public policy think tank, says SB 1431 will give “every child attending an Arizona public school the option to use an education savings account to choose where and how they learn,” Jonathan Butcher, the organization’s education policy director, wrote in an op-ed Feb. 8.
The opinion piece may be viewed on the Goldwater Institute’s website: http://goldwaterinstitute.org/en/work/topics/education/related-reforms-edu/sb-1431-gives-every-child-the-chance-to-succeed/.
Mr. Benning said the bill adds to the continuous funding problem being experienced by fast-growing school districts such as Queen Creek’s. He opposed the state’s taking money from an already underfunded school system, one that cannot keep up in a rapidly growing community such as Queen Creek, he said.
“I am a huge believer in public schools. I’m against the idea of taxpayers paying for others to attend private schools,” Mr. Benning said outside the library. “In Queen Creek, about 50 percent of students go to public school and 50 percent go to charter, which is fine. That is great, but I’m concerned about them being funded by the state.”
Mr. Benning serves on the Queen Creek Town Council, but is acting as a private citizen in this effort, he said. On May 24, he collected 61 of the more than 75,000 that Save Our Schools needs to collect statewide to put SB 1431 on the ballot.
Among them were Paul and the Rev. Sarai Case of Queen Creek, who have two children attending schools in the Queen Creek Unified School District.
“The bottom line is I don’t think the vouchers will do any good. It will take money away from the public schools and funnel it away from what it was intended,” Mr. Case said.
Chris Piccirillo said he researched the topic before heading to the library and signing the petition.
“I had to research it, you know,” Mr. Piccirillo said.
The Queen Creek man said his wife teaches kindergarten at a public school. He said voicing his opinion by signing the petition is one way to be involved in the community.
For more information about SB 1431, visit the LegisScan website at https://legiscan.com/AZ/bill/SB1431/2017. LegisScan is an impartial real-time legislative tracking service.
