Blood drive registration under way in Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek will host its first blood drive of the new year from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.

The United Blood Services’ Bloodmobile and its staff will be at the town hall to collect donations.

Appointments are required and can be made online at BloodHero.com using “QueenCreek” as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to their appointment.

Donors will receive a voucher for a free general admission ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of the Thunderbirds. Vouchers must be redeemed online by Friday, Jan. 20; they will not be accepted at the tournament.

For more information about United Blood Services, visit UnitedBloodServices.org.

