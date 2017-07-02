Blood pressure checks could save a life, and they’re free

Nick Catanese has his blood pressure checked regularly at the town’s recreation annex. It’s something he has done almost monthly for three years.
That’s because his first reading there may have helped save his life.
The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department offers free blood pressure checks from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The next free check is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5.
Available to all ages, the checks are held to coincide with the town of Queen Creek’s senior program, which meets 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays at the recreation annex.
Mr. Catanese and his wife, Carole, who will be married 63 years in August, decided to visit the senior program a few years ago. They took advantage of the free blood pressure checks, and that’s when Mr. Catanese discovered his blood pressure was higher than he expected and in need of immediate treatment, he said during a phone interview.
“The paramedics told me to get to a doctor as soon as I could, that my reading was close to 180, 190. They cautioned me to get to a doctor, which is what I did,” the 89-year-old Queen Creek man said. “It was initiated by the fire department. Now my blood pressure is quite normal,” he said, noting he uses medication to help balance his blood pressure rate.
High blood pressure
High blood pressure, also called hypertension, is when a person’s blood pressure — the force of the blood flowing through one’s blood vessels — is consistently too high, according to the American Heart Association website: www.heart.org.
About 85 million Americans — one out of every three adults over age 20 — have high blood pressure. Nearly one of out six don’t even know they have it, according to the AHA.
A blood pressure reading consists of two numbers, according to the AHA website. The upper number is systolic blood pressure. It indicates how much pressure a person’s blood is exerting against his or her artery walls when the heart beats.
The lower number is diastolic blood pressure. It indicates how much pressure a person’s blood is exerting against his or her artery walls while the heart is resting between beats.
The AHA has five blood pressure ranges. Typically, the AHA considers normal blood pressure as having blood pressure numbers that are within the optimal range of less than 120/80 mm Hg.
The abbreviation mm Hg means millimeters of mercury. Mercury was used in the first accurate pressure gauges and is still used as the standard unit of measurement for pressure in medicine, according to the AHA website.
The most serious blood pressure range is hypertensive crisis. This is when high blood pressure requires emergency medical attention. If a person’s blood pressure is higher than 180/110 mm Hg and he or she is not experiencing symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness/weakness, changes in vision or difficulty speaking, the AHA recommends he or she wait about five minutes and take it again.
However, if the reading is still at or above that level, the person should call 9-1-1 and get help immediately, according to the AHA website.
The best way for people to know if they have high blood pressure is to have their blood pressure checked, according to the AHA.
Blood pressure checks
Bob Maddock has been having his blood pressure checked at the recreation annex since the program began in 2008.
“A lot of people come to the senior program. It’s a nice service for us old folks. It’s nice the firefighters come and do that,” Mr. Maddock, a Queen Creek resident who calls bingo for the senior program, said.
“I have my blood pressure checked every month,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know their blood pressure is too high until it’s too late. This way you can fix it. A friend of mine’s blood pressure was too low. They had her stay until it was better.”
Capt. Kris Gale of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department has been working with the blood pressure check program since it was initiated as a way to offer a service to the public, he said during a phone interview.
A four-person crew that includes at least two paramedics conducts the checks, he said.
People of all ages are welcome and they do not have to reside in Queen Creek to have their blood pressure checked, Capt. Gale said, adding there are many regulars who take advantage of the free service.
“Absolutely. You see a lot of the same faces. And we also see them when we are out and about in the community. It’s always good to see a friendly face,” Capt. Gale said.
To get an accurate reading, people should not drink anything with caffeine or eat prior to having their blood pressure checked, Capt. Gale said.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications could also affect a reading, he said.
“Everyone is different,” he said.
At the end of the reading, paramedics present each participant a card on which his or her blood pressure and pulse rates and the date of the reading are recorded, Capt. Gale said.
People who are unable to attend the blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of the month may stop by a Queen Creek fire station to have their reading taken, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said during a phone interview.
On-duty crews will take a person’s blood pressure as long as they are not out on a call, Capt. Gale said.
Fire Station No. 411 is at 20678 E. Civic Parkway. Fire Station No. 412 is at 24787 S. Sossaman Road, according to the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
The free blood pressure checks are given between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; however, the time can be delayed if the firefighters are on a call.
In those cases, members of the recreation annex staff will announce the arrival of the fire crew, said Christina Lopez, the town’s recreation technician who oversees the senior program.
“Then people will line up. It’s something they look forward to, something they benefit from,” Ms. Lopez said.
Mr. Catanese said the line can get long when winter visitors are in town, but the service is worth the wait.
“It’s a program that has helped us a great deal,” he said. “I would encourage people to use it.”
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.