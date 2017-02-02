Bring your little ‘love bug’ to Valentine’s dance Feb. 10

Queen Creek residents are invited to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family with their little “love bug” at the town of Queen Creek’s annual Valentine’s Love Bug Dance on Friday, Feb. 10. It will take place 6-8 p.m. at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing as well as a photo shoot with little ones provided by Walgreens, according to a press release.
The event is open to children ages 4-12. This is not a drop-off event; parents must stay with their children during the event, according to the release.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the Library Recreation Annex. The cost is $20 for one adult and child, $10 per additional adult and $5 per additional child. Registrations with multiple children must be made in person.
This event is presented by the town of Queen Creek. Organizers thank the sponsors of the Love Bug dance: Chick-fil-A, Gateway Church of Christ, Julienne’s Salon and Spa, Rebellious Stage Productions and Walgreens. The event would not be possible without assistance from volunteers, Target and Queen Creek High School DECA, according to the release.
Opportunities for sponsoring the event are still available. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or e-mail her at Christina.Lopez@QueenCreek.org.