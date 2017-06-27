Bryce paints fire hydrants to earn Eagle Scout rank

With Scout Bradyn Bryce, center, are, from left, Councilman Jake Hoffman, Scout Bryce’s parents, Councilman Robin Benning, Mayor Gail Barney and councilmembers Emilena Turley, Julia Wheatley and Dawn Oliphant.
Bradyn Bryce, center, was honored June 21 by the Queen Creek Town Council for leading a team of volunteers in a project to paint more than 90 fire hydrants in the town of Queen Creek.
The project helped the Queen Creek Boy Scout to earn his Eagle Scout rank. Mayor Barney, who also is an Eagle Scout, said Scout Bryce and his team contributed 187 work hours to complete the project, which enhanced the hydrants’ visibility.
The mayor said the project also saved having firefighters from the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department use their time to paint the hydrants.
“They are very visible now, so thank you, Bradyn,” Mayor Barney said.
