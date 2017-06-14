Busy season for area storm spotters starts June 15

“Here in the southeast Valley, you can see for miles. We can see storms coming from very far away. At the same time, we can see the storms building up over the mountains to give indicators of what weather is to come. Not having trees and forests to contend with makes spotting storms a bit easier and a bit more exciting.”
Jason Baack, storm spotter
Of all the weather formations Joe LaFortune has witnessed in Queen Creek, one stands out as the most memorable.
It developed around nine years ago. He was standing on North Ellsworth Road near Germann Road looking south. The sky was gray; the storm cloud he was watching had probably dropped most of its rain at that point, he said during a phone interview.
That’s when he noticed the cloud being divided by the San Tan Mountains. It passed around the town of Queen Creek and then reformed over Mesa. The entire cycle took less than an hour, he estimated.
Mr. LaFortune has been an official storm spotter for six years. As the emergency management coordinator for the town of Queen Creek, he admits his interest in weather is work-related, but adds occurrences such as the storm cloud hold his attention.
One of his duties is to oversee the Skywarn storm-spotters training class held as part of Queen Creek’s partnership with the National Weather Service, an agency of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.
Skywarn is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters, according to its website: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/skywarn/.
The volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the weather service.
Queen Creek and its surrounding communities have in the neighborhood of 250-300 official spotters, Mr. LaFortune said, adding that was a conservative estimate. The weather watchers who attended the free May 13 training class at the Queen Creek Branch Library were a mix of new spotters and trained individuals who are required to take the class every two years to stay current, he said.
People attending the two-hour class learn the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, how to identify potential severe weather features, what information to report and how to report it and basic severe weather safety.
The scheduling of the class was timely, with monsoon season starting June 15 and continuing through Sept. 30, according to the NWS website: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/psr/pns/2012/June/MonsoonAwarenessWeek.php?day=sun.
Locally, the class is conducted by Marvin Percha, a meteorologist for the NWS Phoenix office who happens to reside in Queen Creek.
Mr. Percha’s fascination with weather was triggered as a child growing up in Denver. He was 4 in the spring of 1965 when his neighborhood was almost ravaged by flood water from the Platte River.
“It came within a few blocks of where we were living at the time. A quarter-million acres were inundated, causing over a half-billion dollars in damage,” he said during a phone interview. “People tell me I was really excited and interested in it.”
He joined the National Weather Service in June 2001 while working in Fairbanks, Alaska. He moved to Phoenix in 2012, and joined the local NWS office at the same time.
The number of storm spotters he has trained during the past two years has increased from previous years, he said, probably prompted by the growing population and greater interest in the subject.
Locally, storm spotters typically report on two weather incidents: flooding, high winds and dust storms, Mr. Percha said.
Queen Creek has had it share of flooding, he said, but also is vulnerable to very strong winds and the damage they cause. The community is situated in one of the more dust-prone areas of Maricopa County and is the recipient of wind traveling north from Pinal County, he said.
Jason Baack has decades of experience watching weather traveling across the state. A storm spotter since the late 1990s, he’s observed firsthand the science behind weather and that keeps him fascinated with the topic, the Queen Creek man said during an interview.
“Here in the southeast Valley, you can see for miles. We can see storms coming from very far away. At the same time, we can see the storms building up over the mountains to give indicators of what weather is to come. Not having trees and forests to contend with makes spotting storms a bit easier and a bit more exciting,” Mr. Baack said.
He said his enjoyment of storm spotting is three-fold.
“One, I love to witness the awesome power of nature, whether it be a massive dust storm, hail storm or monster downpour from the monsoon season. Out here floods are amazing. The amount of water and the speed that it is moving can literally move trucks off the road,” Mr. Baack said. “Arizona also gets quite a lightning show during the monsoon season and while not really reportable weather, it is quite entertaining to watch. The second aspect of weather spotting is being able to alert the National Weather Service of something that they might not know about, or they might know that ‘something’ is happening but do not have an understanding on the intensity or duration. Finally, I enjoy being able to help others, especially when they might not be thinking about the conditions on the road ahead of them in their travels.”
In Queen Creek, Mr. Baack, who updated his storm-spotter status at the May 13 training class, has reported on high winds, dust storms and the associated lack of visibility, and rainfall reports during heavy storms, he said.
When asked if his reports help keep Queen Creek residents safe in times of severe weather, he said all the reports that are sent to the National Weather Service benefit the public in one way or the other.
“Either from cataloging the storm and being able to use the reports to compare against damage reports or issue alerts based upon the report. I have had a few of my reports trigger weather alert warnings (dust storms) and yeah, that is exciting, but that isn’t the reason that I engage in reporting,” he said.
To disseminate the information quickly, storm spotters often rely on local ham radio operators. Some, like Mr. Baack, have their ham radio operator license and belong to local groups.
Joe Sammartino leads the town’s emergency communications group and is founder of the Queen Creek Amateur Radio Club, an independent organization.
Composed of citizen communicators, the Queen Creek Emergency Communications Group was organized in 2011 to provide communications support to the emergency operations center, regional and district command centers, shelters and field response teams, according to its website: www.qcecg.org.
It has about 180 trained and licensed volunteer communicators.
“A lot of our folks are weather spotters for the National Weather Service. It’s a natural extension of the kind of service ham radio people provide,” Mr. Sammartino said.
The QCECG needs to be activated by the town for its members to be formally involved during times of severe weather; however, members of the Queen Creek Amateur Radio Club can report in any situation, Mr. Sammartino said.
Radio club members will not only respond when there’s a monsoon, but also when there’s rain or dust storms and it’s hard to see, Mr. Sammartino said.
“Whatever it is, they will report it in,” he said.
Storm spotters are important for many reasons, Mr. Sammartino said.
“The information is extremely timely and it’s accurate and it’s in terms and nomenclature residents understand, which is quite helpful to a lot of folks,” he said.
Storm spotters who are ham radio operators often will join forces to report on inclement weather, Mr. Baack said.
“Several of us will get on our radios and all communicate on a designated frequency, providing information and weather reports as to what we are seeing in our area,” Mr. Baack, who is a QCARC member, said.
The information also can be collected and passed on to a greater audience, he said.
“You might be passing some information to someone who is 5 miles away or 500 miles away. In some cases, your information could be benefitting someone who is 5,000 miles away, depending on the storm and the path it is taking.”
In addition to real-time weather reports, storm spotting and membership in the communications group provides other benefits, Mr. LaFortune said.
“My satisfaction comes from providing citizens of the community with opportunities to become more involved in the preparedness activities for themselves, their family and their neighborhoods,” he said.
Skywarn classes are held once annually in Queen Creek. Mr. LaFortune said he has not scheduled next year’s meeting, but noted it will be either the first or second Saturday in May depending on the availability of the instructor from the National Weather Service.
To find other classes, visit the Skywarn website at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/skywarn/states/az-skywarn.htm.
What is Skywarn?
The effects of severe weather are felt every year by many Americans. To obtain critical weather information, NOAA’s National Weather Service, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, established Skywarn with partner organizations.
Although Skywarn spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the main responsibility of a Skywarn spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms, according to its website: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/skywarn/.
In the average year, 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes occur across the U.S. These events threatened lives and property.
Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by Skywarn spotters, coupled
with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods.
Skywarn storm spotters are part of the ranks of citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. They often give communities the precious gift of time — seconds and minutes that can help save lives.
Who is eligible?
NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service and access to communication, such as ham radio, to join the Skywarn program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens.
NWS also encourages individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others to become a spotter.
How can I get involved?
NWS has 122 local weather forecast offices, each with a warning coordination meteorologist, who is responsible for administering the Skywarn program in his or her local area.
To find a class, visit the Skywarn website at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/skywarn/states/az-skywarn.htm.
