Calls under way for Queen Creek citizen survey

Survey began Sept. 23, to continue through early October
Queen Creek residents can help influence the future of the community by answering their phones over the next few weeks.
Calls began being made to residents for the Queen Creek citizen survey Saturday, Sept. 23; they will continue through early October.
The town has contracted with the firm WestGroup Research in Phoenix to conduct the surveys.
“The citizen survey provides our residents with a formal method to share their opinions with the town,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “As a town council, we use the feedback from these surveys to help make decisions based on resident input. We encourage residents to participate if they receive a call.”
The survey, which will take approximately 15 minutes, includes questions about town services, programs, customer service, and communication.
The survey will also include demographic questions such as age, gender, income level and ZIP code.
Participants will not be asked to provide their name, address, Social Security number or bank information.
All responses will remain confidential; information will not be used for any other purpose or shared with other agencies.
Survey participants will be selected randomly. Land lines will be contacted as well as cell phones. Interviews can be conducted in Spanish if needed.
Calls will be made during the daytime, in the evening and on the weekend in an effort to reach residents at convenient times. The phone number will display at 602-644-9996.
To ensure an accurate sample is obtained that statistically represents the population of Queen Creek, 400 surveys will be completed.
The survey information will be analyzed, and WestGroup Research will present the findings at a future town council meeting.
To view past survey results, visit QueenCreek.org/CitizenSurvey.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.