Canyon State Academy to open cafe to public May 7

Righteous Rolls may soon become the newest standard in local fast-food service, at least if the students at Queen Creek’s Canyon State Academy have any say on the topic.
Opening to the public on May 7, the QC Junction Café on the campus of this landmark academy will offer a complete breakfast-and-lunch menu.
It will feature Righteous Rolls, a local innovation based upon a product developed by Floridino’s Pizza and Pasta in Chandler.
Public hours for the Café will be 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Friday.
Officially considered a “student-based enterprise,” the QC Junction Café is one of three new learning-and-serving opportunities created on the Canyon State campus, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
Nearly two years of planning and construction has preceded the public opening of the café. It will be followed soon by a barber school and a thrift store, all businesses designed to be learning-and-serving opportunities for Academy students.
The Village at Canyon State
Earlier this year saw the opening of another important element of what is being called The Village at Canyon State, the Queen Creek branch of Sun Valley Community Church.
“The Village is our attempt to encourage integration of our students with the greater community,” said Brian Heath, executive director of the Canyon State Academy campus.
Citing the old Nigerian proverb that says, “It takes a whole village to raise a child,” Mr. Heath explained that the Village — including the church, café, barber school and thrift store—can become an important opportunity for his students to learn how to serve the public and to leave their time with Canyon State with some practical experience that will help them to be valuable prospective employees.
The origins of Canyon State Academy extend back to 1949 when a group of valley businessmen, including the future Gov. John H. Pyle (in office 1951-55), saw the need for a permanent residential school for young people who were unable to remain in their original homes.
Canyon State is a nonprofit educational institution, exempt from taxation pursuant to Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Canyon State is a fully accredited middle school and high school. It places a heavy emphasis on career or vocational-oriented classes.
Although the QC Junction Café is the latest vocational training program created by the academy, it also has such other vocational programs as the barbering school, culinary training, farming, construction trades, and many other topics.
Editor’s note: Dan Wollam is the director of community and business development for Canyon State Academy.